89-Year-Old Woman Crashes Into Business

No one was hurt when an elderly woman crashed her car through the front window of a Salina business late Friday morning. The crash happened at Jim’s Hairstyles, located at 1815 S. 9th Street in Kraft Manor.

Salina Police Officer Travis Dooley told KSAL News at the scene that 89-year-old Anna Buchman was the driver of the car.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert said that Buchman was attempting to pull into a parking spot in front of the business, when she became confused and stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. Her car slammed into a car that was already parked in front of the business, and then jumped a curb and slammed into the business.

The car crashed through a large window and into the business. A barber chair inside was hit, and became embedded in the front of the car.

Buchman was not hurt, and neither was anyone inside the business. Rupert added that it’s fortunate that there was no one sitting in the barber chair at the time of the crash. “If there had been, we would be working a fatality,” he said.

Dooley said that Buchman will be cited for inattentive driving.

The crash happened at about 11:15 Friday morning.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.