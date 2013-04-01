ksal.com

8 Guns Taken from Rural Residence

KSAL Staff - March 2, 2017 10:52 am

A gun collection was stolen from a home east of Salina.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone stole 7 shotguns and a .22 rifle from a house in the 3300 block of E. North Street sometime between February 17 and March 1.

Homeowner, Michael Otto told deputies that two Boito shotguns, a Ruger 28 gauge, Winchester 12-gauge pump, a Remington 870 shotgun, A&A 12-gauge double barrel, a Charles Daily 20 gauge shotgun and a Remington .22 caliber rifle were are stolen along with a checkbook with blank checks.

Total loss is estimated at $4,350. There was no sign of forced entry.

