78-Year-Old Kayaker Found Dead at Kansas Reservoir

Associated Press - June 5, 2017 9:27 am

Authorities say a 78-year-old kayaker has been found dead at a Kansas reservoir.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a news release that the body of Dan Mehringer was discovered near the kayak around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Banner Creek Reservoir west of Holton. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Holton man was wearing a life jacket.

A county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Mehringer’s body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Morse says Mehringer “is remembered as a kind and caring person, who helped others and always had something positive to say.”

