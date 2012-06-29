Another Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Ian Moye. He was wanted for aggravated burglary, stalking, making criminal threats, and failure to appear.

The latest arrest makes 5 since the latest list of Salina’s 24 Most Wanted went online back on Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,647 criminals have been caught, and 383 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

