4 Guns Taken in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 400 block of S. 8th.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 3pm on Wednesday and 3pm Thursday, someone entered the house and stole four handguns.

Nancy Pihl of Hillsboro told officers they had been getting ready for an estate sale and the door may have been left unlocked, there was no sign of forced entry.

Police say two .32 caliber Smith & Wesson revolvers were taken as well as a Uberti 1872 model revolver plus a Colt 1911 model pistol.

The guns are valued at $2,250.