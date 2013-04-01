4 Arrests after Suitcase of Pot Found

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A traffic stop for a minor infraction on Interstate-70 leads to the arrest of four women on drug charges.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thursday at about 1:30am a deputy stopped an eastbound vehicle just west of Salina on I-70.

The strong odor of marijuana inside the car, led to a search of the 2014 Hyundai and the discovery of 13-pounds of marijuana wrapped in baggies and stored in a suitcase.

Taken into custody was 30-year-old Bobbie Thompson-Reynold of Louisiana, and three other women in their 30’s from Mississippi.

All are facing charges for possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Estimated street value of the confiscated pot is just over $4,000.