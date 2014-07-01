4 Arrested in Bar Brawl

A bar fight ends with four arrests at a Salina night club.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to Big Nose Kate’s 117 N. Santa Fe early Sunday morning after a disturbance inside the pub grew violent.

Captain Forrester says 24-year-old Paige Nelson of Hillsboro, became combative as officers tried to handcuff her.

Her friend, 22-year-old Jason Ogle of Durham told an officer he was not going to arrest Paige.

Police report the woman grabbed the officer’s shirt and took a swing at him – missing. She then allegedly pushed the officer in the chest with two hands and was then peppered sprayed.

Paige Nelson became combative again after EMS personnel checked on her and she allegedy hit another police officer in the chest. She was placed in the patrol car and could face multiple charges for battery of a law enforcement officer.

Police also charged Ogle and 22-year-old Preston Nelson of Hillboro with disorderly conduct.

A fourth man, Tevin Smith, 26 of Hillsboro was chaged with obstructing an officer.

