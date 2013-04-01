ksal.com

37K in Cash Seized on I-70

KSAL Staff - January 9, 2017 11:20 am

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

An arrest on the Interstate leads to the seizure of cash and narcotics.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol clocked a westbound Ford F150  with Nevada plates driving 86-miles per hour in a 75-mph zone.

The stop then turned into a narcotics investigation with deputies finding some personal use meth in the truck and $37,700 in cash under a roll tarp in the truck bed.

50-year-old David W. Buck of Las Vegas was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that include possession of a narcotic.

