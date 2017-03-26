3 Sisters in Kansas Family Have Twins

The Hartleys can’t help but joke that there must be something funny in the water at the family home near Mulvane because they have so many sets of twins.

Two of the three daughters in the family have already had sets of twins. The youngest sister is expected to give birth to her own sets of twins in June or July.

The twins’ grandmother Sandy Hartley jokes that “God gave us twins because we don’t share well.”

The youngest sister, Christy, is having one boy and one girl. Cheryl had two boys. And Cindy had two girls.

All three sisters are public school teachers.

—

Associated Press information from: The Wichita Eagle