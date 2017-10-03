3 Doors Down Coming to Salina

On Monday morning, the Stiefel Theatre in Salina announced one of the most popular rock bands around, 3 Doors Down, would be performing at the venue.

The concert is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2018 at 8 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre. The Stiefel announced that tickets for the concert go on sale beginning this Friday, Oct. 27th at 10 a.m.

This performance will be apart of the 3 Doors Down’s “Back Porch Jam” tour: An Acoustic Excursion Featuring the Hits, Fan Favorites and Deep Album Cuts.

3 Doors Down has announced plans to stage the “Back Porch Jam” Tour, an acoustic interpretation of the band’s hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers will receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time,” and “I Don’t Want To Know.” The VIP pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, October 24 via www.3DoorsDown.comwith a general on-sale to follow on Friday, October 27. The first leg will begin in Airway Heights, WA on January 16 and continue through February 11 in Detroit, MI. More dates will be announced soon.

Lead singer, Brad Arnold says “over the years we’ve always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic. For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch-up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We’re looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don’t often do, and being up close and personal with our fans.”

For select performances, two exclusive and limited VIP experiences will be offered. The “Sit On The Back Porch with 3DD” package will feature the ability to sit on-stage during 3 Doors Down’s entire set while listening to the bands in-ear mix through custom headphones, Meet & Greet, Photo opportunity, exclusive merch and much more. For further details and package descriptions visit www.3DoorsDown.com

The 14th Annual “The Better Life Foundation” concert took place on October 21st, 2017 in Cherokee, NC at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort for the second year in a row. This years TBLF event saw the band perform two complete sets featuring their hits and the “Away From The Sun” album start to finish. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million dollars to veteran, children, women’s and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

You can buy tickets direct from the Stiefel Monday-Friday, 10-5, in person or by calling 785-827-1998, or online through stiefeltheatre.org (which links to Ticketmaster.)