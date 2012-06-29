ksal.com

Hit And Run Suspects Sought

KSAL Staff - October 24, 2017 7:11 pm

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects from a hit and run accident.

According to police, on Sunday at approximately 1:47 pm, they were contacted about a hit and run accident that occurred in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Place.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a white, newer model Toyota Camry. It should have front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle is a white female, possibly in her early 50’s, and was with a younger couple pushing a stroller.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the agency at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

