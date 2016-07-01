Missing Middle School Student Sought

Family and friends are trying to find a teen who went missing this week.

13-year-old Luke Burleson went missing from Salina on Thursday. He was last seen at Lakewood Middle School at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Luke was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an Under Armour t-shirt underneath, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Luke has a twin brother named Nick, who is taller.

Anyone with information on Luke Burleson’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Riley County Police at 785-537-2112 or Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

