VIDEO: Saline County Traffic Stop Video Goes Viral

A traffic stop conducted by a Saline County Sheriff Deputy has gone viral after being posted on social media earlier this month. The video, posted on “The People’s Content” Facebook page back on September 3rd, has been viewed over 7 million times.

The video is of a traffic stop along Interstate 70 in which the driver, and a passenger in the vehicle, both refused to present identification after being pulled over for a traffic infraction.

The deputy eventually called for backup, and another officer arrived. The two people began to pray as the officers tried to talk to them.

The officers ended up breaking out a window to gain access to the vehicle. An ARWEN gun that launches non-lethal 37 mm rounds was also brandished by one of the officers.

Tia Jones and Jonathan Ayers, both from Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail. Jones was booked on charges that include driving while suspended, interference with a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor obstruction. Ayers was booked on charges that include interference with a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor obstruction.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says he stands by how the officers handled the situation.

