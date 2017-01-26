27 Students Have Minor Injuries in Wichita School Bus Crash

Wichita police say 27 children suffered minor injuries and one was taken to a hospital for treatment after two school buses collided.

Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says about 60 students were aboard the buses Thursday morning when one hit the other from behind as they slowed for traffic.

Further details on the student taken to the hospital were not immediately released.

The students were third- and fifth-graders from L’Ouverture Elementary school. They were driving back to school from a symphony concert when the accident occurred.

Other buses were sent to the scene to pick up the students and parents were asked to go to the school to be reunited with their children.