Injury Rollover Crash

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a Tuesday morning rollover crash.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4200 block of E. Crawford at about 11:05am after 18-year-old Kiersten Monroe lost control of her 2004 Subaru Forrester and left the gravel roadway.

Deputies say Monroe dropped a tire off the road, then over corrected and rolled once into the ditch on the opposite side.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

Monroe complained of neck pain at the scene and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.