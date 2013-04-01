ksal.com

2 Work Trucks Burglarized

KSAL Staff - August 21, 2017 1:43 pm

Salina Police

Salina Police are investigating after a couple of work trucks were burglarized in the same block.

Police say a truck at 1511 Colton Ct. and a truck parked nearby at 1501 Colton Ct. were both hit by thieves sometime between 10:30pm Thursday and Friday morning at 7am.

Police say an Apple iPod, Glock 9mm handgun plus ammo, power tools, knives and a digital camera were taken from the work truck owned by Carrico Implement.

Loss is listed at $4,700.

 

Sometime during the same time frame, someone removed numerous power tools and a lap top computer from a truck owned by Summit Plumbing. The driver also had his wedding ring, credit cards, check book and about $105 in cash stolen.

Loss is listed at $2,800.

