$2 Million Meth Stash Seized

A traffic stop conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Interstate 70 in Russell County netted a large amount of methamphetamine. Sunday, February 5 netted the collection of 52 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to Trooper Tod Hileman, a Dodge pickup was stopped at eastbound mile marker 199 near Dorrance on Sunday. During the stop, 52 pounds of methamphetamine was found.

The meth and vehicle were seized.

Hileman could not release any arrest or other information as the case has been handed over to federal investigators.

52 pounds of meth has a street value of more than $2 million.

Story by David Elliott / KRSL Radio