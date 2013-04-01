Men Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

Raymond Ross (left) and Gene Engberg (right)

Two Salina men were arrested after a runaway teen told Salina Police about being drugged and sexually assaulted in a couple of homes.

Police arrested 55-year-old Raymond Ross and 70-year-old Gene Engberg on Wednesday after officers interviewed a 15-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim told police that she met Ross in north Salina on December 28 and he gave her methamphetamine and then had sexual relations with her in his home at 1009 State Street.

Police say Ross then transported the girl to 718 N. 13th Street where Engberg allegedly had sex with the teen.

Both men are facing charges that include aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that the investigation began when officers found the girl sleeping inside a home they entered to check on the welfare of twin girls crying in an apartment in the 800 block of University on Tuesday evening.

Police say both the twins and teenage girl are in protective custody.