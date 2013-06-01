2 Hurt in Rollover Crash

A teen driver swerved to miss a group of deer on a dirt road and rolled his vehicle Tuesday evening.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that two passengers suffered minor injuries after 17-year-old Gavven Yungeberg lost control of a 1999 Chevy Tracker on Woodward Road near Crawford around 8pm.

Deputies say the vehicle crossed the road and rolled onto its top.

Two passengers, 17-year-old Leann Johnson and 18-year-old Austin Gawith were riding in the backseat and were hurt in the accident. Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for head and neck pain.

Yungeberg and another passenger, 17-year-old Dyeon Presley were not injured.

The crash happened at 7:59pm just east of Salina.