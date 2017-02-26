18 counties hit by ice in January to get federal aid

Eighteen Kansas counties affected by a severe ice storm in January will receive federal disaster aid.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s office announced Friday that President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Sam Brownback’s request for the disaster declaration.

The 18 counties were hit by ice Jan. 13-16.

Counties eligible for aid are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, and Trego. More counties might be added at a later date.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for funds for emergency work and to help repair or replace facilities damaged by the ice storm. It also activates a grant program statewide that seeks to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.