12th Meeting of the Guns and Hoses Approaching

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, fire fighters and EMT’s in Salina have come together every October to raise money for local families in need. Among other things, a charity flag football game has been played.

In 2014, the Salina Guns and Hoses organization was formed. In the past two years, Salina Guns and Hoses has raised over $54,000 for five Salina families.

In 2015 enough money was raised to give the largest donation to a single family in the history of this event. They also held the first Salina Guns and Hoses Christmas, complete with a Christmas light tour in a limousine and lots of presents. In May 2016, they hosted the inaugural 10-FORE golf tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. Proceeds from this event were donated to a 6 year old Leukemia patient.

On Sunday October 15th, local First Responders will go head-to-head in the 12th Annual Guns vs. Hoses charity flag football game. Salina Guns & Hoses is raising money for two Salina families who have children struggling with serious health concerns.

In 2009, Brett, then 3 years old lost his dad, Heath, in a plane crash. Heath, a pilot for the Department of Natural Resources, was spotting forest fires when his plane went down. Brett, now 10 years old, has been diagnosed with bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) in his femur. Brett receives chemo every couple of weeks, and in between visits as issues arise. Brett had surgery in February to clean out and rebuild his femur.

Lainey is 6 months old and she was given a diagnosis of Double Inlet Left Ventricle, a rare, congenital heart disease. When she was born, Lainey spent over a month in the hospital. In August Lainey had her Glenn Shunt Surgery, the second of 3 heart surgeries. She will undergo her third surgery when she is 3-5 years of age.

Come out to the beautiful Graves Family Sports Complex on Sunday October 15th and support Salina Guns & Hoses and these two deserving families. Gates will open at noon for fun, food, and entertainment – kickoff at 1:00pm.

Tickets are $7, kids 5 and under free. Every paid attendee will receive a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win a 55” UHD TV! B.A.C.A. Smoky Hill Chapter at the gate, Chapman’s Take Away serving food, silent auction, raffles, half-time performance by Fierce Athletics, entertainment by Salina South Cheer Squad, New Dawn Singers singing the National Anthem, face painting, bag pipes by Terry Ferguson, merchandise for sale, bounce house by Bounce-A-Roos, pre-game performance by Shannon’s Stars Twirling Club.

All proceeds from this event will be donated.

Donations can be made to Salina Guns and Hoses at Bennington State Bank.

